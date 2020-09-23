CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Warwick School Committee reverses decision on getting kindergarten students back in school

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — In a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, the Warwick School Committee revoked a previous decision to move kindergarten students to Veterans Memorial Middle School to begin in-person learning.

In a 5-0 vote, the committee decided to have kindergarteners continue distance learning before they’re placed in each of their home schools once the facilities are fitted with needed air purifiers.

The committee, which opted to begin the year with full remote learning, purchased 600 air purifiers using CARES Act funding and previously estimated that both the purchase and installation, as well as the electrical upgrades needed to support them, would take roughly two to three months to complete.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

