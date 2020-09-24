CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Warwick reverses course, says kindergartners will start in-person learning in early October

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
warwick public schools_173064

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Kindergarteners in Warwick will begin in-person learning in early October as previously planned, despite a Warwick School Committee vote to postpone their return to school by more than two weeks.

The Warwick School Committee voted Wednesday to delay kindergarten students’ return to in person learning to Oct. 23 so the district could address ventilation concerns.

On Thursday, however, Warwick Public Schools announced the 60 air purifiers needed to address those concerns were found and will be able to be used in their classrooms.

The district said plans are being finalized for kindergarten students to return to a hybrid model of in-person learning, which should begin on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/22/2020: Nelly Gorbea, Secretary of State Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour