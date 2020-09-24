Warwick reverses course, says kindergartners will start in-person learning in early October

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Kindergarteners in Warwick will begin in-person learning in early October as previously planned, despite a Warwick School Committee vote to postpone their return to school by more than two weeks.

The Warwick School Committee voted Wednesday to delay kindergarten students’ return to in person learning to Oct. 23 so the district could address ventilation concerns.

On Thursday, however, Warwick Public Schools announced the 60 air purifiers needed to address those concerns were found and will be able to be used in their classrooms.

The district said plans are being finalized for kindergarten students to return to a hybrid model of in-person learning, which should begin on Oct. 6.