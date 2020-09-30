CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Warwick kindergartners’ return to school held up by delay in air purifier delivery

School Updates

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After going back-and-forth on whether to have kindergartners begin in-person learning next week, a delay in the shipment of the air purifiers needed to make it happen has forced Warwick Public Schools to change course.

The Warwick School Committee ultimately voted last week to send kindergartners back to school in person starting Oct. 6.

In an email to parents Wednesday, Warwick Public Schools said the 60 air purifiers that would make the safe return possible will not arrive by then.

It’s unclear whether the district has decided upon a new start date.

“Once a delivery date has been confirmed we will send further information regarding the new timeline, school lunch, transportation, start/end times and building procedures,” the email states.

Providence

