‘Virtual learning academy’ to be part of Providence schools reopening plan

Cotton masks embroidered with the Providence Schools logo are being manufactured at Fall River factory Matouk and being donated to the district.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Providence students and teachers go back to school in person this August, those who need to keep learning or teaching from home for medical reasons are expected to be part of a new virtual learning academy, Superintendent Harrison Peters said in an interview Wednesday.

The academy is in the works as part of the district’s reopening plan, a draft of which is due to the state on Friday. Peters said the district is currently aiming to bring all students back to school in person — other than those who join the virtual academy — with multiple contingency and hybrid plans if the situation with the pandemic changes.

The reopening plan will also include mandatory masks in certain areas — such as hallways and at arrival and dismissal — and a daily text message where parents must attest that their students don’t have symptoms before sending them to school.

A Fall River linen company called Matouk is stepping up to help the district with the thousands of masks needed for the students and staff. The company started making masks with its fabric in March, as the demand from hotels and retailers for bedding and bath products sharply decreased.

“Luckily we had the materials here to do it, because this cotton sheeting we use for our products is really effective for reusable cotton masks,” said George Matouk, the CEO of the company. “By the end of March here in Fall River we were producing 10,000 masks a week.”

The company is making 50,000 cloth face masks for Providence schools — which are embroidered with the district logo — and donating them for free. Matouk said he and his wife used to live in Providence, and reached out to Peters and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green to offer them the masks.

“We are so thankful and appreciative for this amazing gift,” Peters said. The free masks will save the district tens of thousands of dollars in funds allocated for COVID costs, which can now be reallocated to buy more hand sanitizer or cover other costs related to the pandemic.

While the mask guidance is subject to change based on CDC or R.I. Department of Health guidance, Peters said the current plan is for students to wear masks on the school bus, during arrival and dismissal and in common areas such as hallways where six feet of separation is not guaranteed. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks inside their classroom’s “stable group,” though the face coverings will be recommended.

The size of the stable group will depend on whether the district ultimately goes with Plan A or B for in-person reopening. The R.I. Department of Education is requiring districts to submit three draft plans to the state by Friday — Plan A for full in-person learning, Plan B for partial or limited in-person learning, and Plan C for full distance learning.

In the Plan A scenario for Providence, a spokesperson said the stable groups for kindergarten through 8th grade would be 30 people including adults. Plan B would have 15 person groups.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the entire class would likely go into quarantine and do virtual learning temporarily, Peters said.

Peters said the district has not determined whether students will be able to join the virtual learning academy simply because their parents don’t want them to go back to school, or only if they are immunocompromised.

Many details are yet to be decided in Providence, including whether elementary and middle school students will need to change schools because of a shortage of buses. State guidelines require school buses to be at significantly diminished capacity, so Peters announced in June the district may move K-8 students to neighborhood schools so more could walk to school instead of needing a bus.

The proposal had some parents at a recent town hall outraged, and many asked whether they could drive their child to school in order to avoid changing schools.

“We’ve heard the community loud and clear,” Peters said Wednesday. “We’re running three or four different scenarios.” He said the district is still seeking data on how many families will choose to drive their kids to school, which will give them a better idea of how many buses are needed.

He said parents will know what school their child is attending this fall by the second week in August.

Also still in question is how high school will work, where students typically rotate classes for different subjects. Peters said it’s not out of the question that students will still rotate, but other scenarios include rotating teachers or having students learn the same subject for several weeks at a time before moving on to another subject, allowing them to stay in stable groups for weeks before rotating to a new class.

Plans for lunch are also still in the works, but Peters said it’s likely students will eat in their classrooms instead of a cafeteria.

More health and safety guidance is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, and Peters is holding a Zoom town hall for parents at 7 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated Wednesday afternoon.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook