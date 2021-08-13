URI to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island has updated its health guidelines to include indoor masking for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus effective immediately.

According to a release from the university, the decision is consistent with the announcement that all employees and visitors entering state facilities will be required to resume wearing masks, even if they are vaccinated.

Like the state, the university will allow those with documented medical reasons to be exempt from the face-coverings guidance.

This university said it’s made this step as it prepares to welcome 17,000 students and nearly 3,000 employees back to campus next month. Student-athletes will also follow the same masking protocols, with the exception of training and competition.

“We hope that by taking this step, our students and the URI community can return to a ‘near normal’ fall semester and participate in a full range of on-campus activities,” the release read.

URI says it will continue to follow the data closely and monitor developments with the delta variant.