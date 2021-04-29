CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

URI to allow 2 guests per student at graduation ceremonies

School Updates

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Rhode Island

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — University of Rhode Island students graduating this spring will now be allowed to invite two guests to commencement ceremonies.

The school in the announcement Wednesday said the decision was made in line with the state’s easing of coronavirus restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

All graduates and guests must have tickets to enter Meade Stadium for any commencement activity from May 21 through 23.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will not be required for entrance to the stadium, but all attendees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/23/21: Sid Wardell & Ricardo Pitts Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community