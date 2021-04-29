URI to allow 2 guests per student at graduation ceremonies

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — University of Rhode Island students graduating this spring will now be allowed to invite two guests to commencement ceremonies.

The school in the announcement Wednesday said the decision was made in line with the state’s easing of coronavirus restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

All graduates and guests must have tickets to enter Meade Stadium for any commencement activity from May 21 through 23.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will not be required for entrance to the stadium, but all attendees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.