URI students to be tested every other week throughout spring semester

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The spring semester at the University of Rhode Island (URI) is beginning like most semesters end, with students taking tests.

URI is requiring all students be tested for COVID-19 and are offering free tests at the Keaney Gymnasium.

Students who have tested positive within the last 90 days are not immediately required to be tested, however, all students will be required to get tested every other week throughout the semester.

The requirement includes students living both on and off campus. It’s also required for students living off campus who are opting to learn remotely.

Testing on campus has been an important piece of campus safety throughout the pandemic, and the URI COVID-19 tracker reported that 71,295 tests have been administered since last year.

URI has reported 95 new positive cases since the beginning of 2021, with more than a third of those positive results coming last week.

COVID-19 tests for students will be offered Monday through Friday on the Kingston Campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Providence Campus Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ahead of the spring semester that begins Feb. 1, URI sent an email to students outlining the procedures for the tests, and describes scheduling an appointment for a free test as being similar to registering for classes.

Once scheduled, students will be expected to test the same day and time throughout the semester.