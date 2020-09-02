URI students begin returning to campus for fall semester

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Students at the University of Rhode Island (URI) began moving into residence halls last Saturday and will continue to do so through Labor Day Weekend.

It’s a process that usually wraps up within a few days, but as the pandemic rages on, URI was forced to elongate the process to ensure everyone’s safety.

The pandemic forced the university to cut its housing capacity down by 30% for the upcoming school year, leaving many students searching for housing elsewhere.

The university said housing is being prioritized for first-year students and those coming from out-of-state. Residence halls will only be able to accommodate up to two students per room.

One restriction the university is enforcing is that only one additional person from the same residence hall is allowed in a room of two occupants. No outside visitors are allowed in the residence halls and students can not visit other residence halls on campus.

Students are required to wear masks upon leaving their rooms and no large gatherings will be allowed.

Students living on campus are also required to select a meal plan through the university. URI dining currently consists of take-out meals until indoor dining is safe and manageable.

Classes will begin on Sept. 9 and all classes will be held remotely after Thanksgiving break, which begins Nov. 25.

