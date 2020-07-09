URI: SAT/ACT test scores optional for spring, fall admission in 2021

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — For both the spring and fall 2021 admission cycles, the University of Rhode Island (URI) has opted to make the submission of standardized-testing scores, such as the SAT or ACT, optional.

URI made the decision because of the challenges potential students are facing this year while submitting college applications.

“Our goal is to help reduce the level of anxiety for our applicants during what we know is a stressful time, even under the best of circumstances,” URI Dean of Admission Cynthia Bonn said.

The admission review process will continue to consider students’ grades earned in high school, the level of challenge of courses completed, letters of recommendations, essays, special talents and their involvement and leadership in their school or community, according to the URI Office of Admission.

They recommend students continue to pursue a rigorous course of study, including in their senior year. All applicants who meet GPA requirements will be considered for merit scholarships with no separate application required.

URI received 23,831 first-year applications for fall 2020, which the university says is a new record.