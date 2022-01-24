URI, RWU Law resume in-person classes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In-person instruction resumed Monday at two local universities.

The University of Rhode Island and the Roger Williams University School of Law decided to have students start the semester with remote learning as COVID-19 cases at the time were rising rapidly both locally and nationwide.

Both schools require booster doses of the vaccine for all eligible students and faculty.

Each college and university has different plans in place in terms of their return to in-person classes, as well as their mask and vaccination requirements.