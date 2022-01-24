CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

URI, RWU Law resume in-person classes

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In-person instruction resumed Monday at two local universities.

The University of Rhode Island and the Roger Williams University School of Law decided to have students start the semester with remote learning as COVID-19 cases at the time were rising rapidly both locally and nationwide.

Both schools require booster doses of the vaccine for all eligible students and faculty.

Each college and university has different plans in place in terms of their return to in-person classes, as well as their mask and vaccination requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/21/2: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community