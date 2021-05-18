CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

URI requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccine

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Rhode Island

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — University of Rhode Island (URI) officials announced Tuesday that all on-campus students will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before next semester.

Confirmation of immunization or an approved exemption will need to be provided by August 16, according to the university.

“In order to participate in any on‑site or in‑person courses and activities, students at all URI campuses will be expected to be vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester,” the announcement said.

Some programs may require vaccination earlier than the August deadline, school officials added.

URI said proof of any vaccine authorized in the U.S. will be accepted, and students who get a vaccine that requires two doses must show they received both shots.

Officials also noted that proof of vaccination is required for anyone previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

The university is strongly encouraging employees to get immunized as well.

Johnson & Wales University, Brown University, Roger Williams University and UMass Dartmouth are also requiring students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community