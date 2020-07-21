UMass freezes in-state tuition for 2020-21 school year

BOSTON (WPRI) — With many families facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees voted Monday to freeze tuition rates for in-state undergraduate and graduate students for the upcoming school year.

In its announcement, the school said tuition will average $14,772 for the nearly 48,000 undergraduates across its four campuses before financial aid is factored in. For graduate students, tuition will range from $14,590 to $18,433, according to UMass.

“Holding the line on tuition is simply the right thing to do this year as so many students and families are facing stress and uncertainty created by an unprecedented national health emergency and economic downturn,” UMass President Marty Meehan said. “That means controlling student charges and supporting financial aid so our students are able to pursue their dream of earning a UMass degree.”

Since it normally increases tuition at the rate of inflation, the university said it’s projected to lose $18.6 million in revenue as a result of the freeze, which will in part be offset by efforts to reduce administrative costs.

“Even as UMass, like higher education institutions across the country, faces significant budget cuts due to pandemic-related financial challenges, we need to do all that we can to keep a high quality UMass education within financial reach of Massachusetts students,” UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Manning said.