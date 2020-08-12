UMass Dartmouth further postpones commencement ceremony

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The commencement ceremony for UMass Dartmouth’s class of 2020 won’t be held until 2021, after the university postponed the event a second time.

In May, university officials announced the ceremony would be held in October. But since they’re committed to holding the event on campus once it’s safe to do so, they’ve decided to hold off until next year.

“You finished your UMassD career under difficult circumstances, and you did so with grace, creativity, and passion,” Chancellor Mark Preble wrote in a message to graduates. “I commend you and look forward to a time when we call all celebrate together.”

In the spring, the university’s 1,410 undergraduates, 412 graduate students, 45 doctoral students and 60 law students celebrated their graduation virtually.

