Travel restrictions to be mindful of going into February break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning Monday, schools will be out for February break, but if you’re planning to travel, there are some rules you should be mindful of.

New Hampshire is the only New England state that remains on Rhode island’s travel advisory list.

State guidelines say if you visit New Hampshire, you must quarantine for 10 days once you get back or show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arriving back in Rhode Island.

Even if you have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook. The R.I. Department of Health says fully vaccinated people still have to follow the travel guidance.

Barrington mother Paige Rahn said February vacation is when she usually tries to find something fun for her kids to do, but that won’t involve travel this year.

“A lot of places aren’t open and those that are, I just feel like they can’t ensure that my kids are not going to catch coronavirus,” she said.

Rahn’s 6- and 11-year-old children were born early and have weaker immune systems, so she’s asking parents to be considerate.

“Not so much your kids, but you need to start thinking about other kids if you’re not going to quarantine,” she said. “You could be the reason somebody gets sick.”

Paige tells 12 News she is worried about those who will break the rules and send their kids to school.

“We ran into this over winter break as well. We actually kept our older child home for four weeks,” she said.

Some districts and schools are providing guidance for students who travel out of state.

North Kingstown High School sent out a notice advising students who travel to high-risk states to get tested. They also instructed them to quarantine for seven days and only go back to school if they test negative.

In Warwick, they’re advising a 14-day quarantine after traveling to a high-risk state.

At this time, the Health Department is not requiring distance learning for any school districts following the break.