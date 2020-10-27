CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
‘They’re trying to be thorough,’ Infante-Green says of RI’s school contract-tracing program

School Updates

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said the number of cases in schools has increased and contact tracers have been hard at work keeping track and ensuring everyone involved receives proper notification.

In the above video, Infante-Green explains why there’s been a lag in the state’s contact-tracing system for K-12 students and teachers.

She also talks about different approaches districts are taking when handling positive COVID-19 cases in schools and when she believes its appropriate to shift students to remote learning.

In her extended interview below, Infante-Green also discusses whether there’s a threshold at which districts would be forced to move to fully remote learning, and a Target 12 report highlighting a dramatic drop in the number of reported cases of child abuse during remote learning.

Watch Infante-Green’s full interview with 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian in the video below:

Providence

