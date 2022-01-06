CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Test-and-stay program coming to Massachusetts child care centers

School Updates

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A classroom in a school

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will offer a version of its school coronavirus “test-and-stay” program for child care centers in the upcoming weeks.

Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, commissioner of the state Department of Early Education and Care, tells The Boston Globe the program will help keep young children exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom rather than quarantining at home and allow parents to go to work.

Early education providers and many parents of preschool children have been pushing for such a program, that has been lauded as successful in public schools.

Details of the program are still being worked out.

Providence

