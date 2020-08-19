State mandates flu vaccinations for Massachusetts students

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BOSTON (AP) — State health officials say flu vaccinations will be required for all students 6 months or older who attend child care, pre-school, school and college in Massachusetts to reduce the possibility of a double whammy of respiratory illnesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Public Health said Wednesday that students must get the influenza vaccine by Dec. 31.

“Every year, thousands of people of all ages are affected by influenza, leading to many hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Larry Madoff, the medical director of DPH’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences said.“It is more important now than ever to get a flu vaccine because flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve healthcare resources.”

There are exemptions, including for medical and religious reasons, as well as for home schooled children and higher education students who are completely off-campus and engaged in remote learning only.