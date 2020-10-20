CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Stadium Elementary School suspends in-person learning after positive coronavirus case

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cranston school bus_205237

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Stadium Elementary School in Cranston has decided to temporarily cancel in-person learning after learning that an individual at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Cranston Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Cowart.

Cowart said the R.I. Department of Health notified the district of the positive case on Saturday and said the individual came in contact with a number of students and staff before receiving their positive result.

Back to School: School Updates »

“The temporary closure of Stadium School will allow us to keep all staff and students healthy and safe while those who were determined to be close contacts by the R.I. Department of Health and need to quarantine, can do so,” Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse said.

Distance learning will take place during the temporary closure and in-person learning will resume on Nov. 5. The closure only affects Stadium Elementary School.

“The school will be cleaned in accordance with RIDOH/CDC guidelines in preparation for the staff and students to return,” Nota-Masse said. “Distance learning will ensure that all students continue to learn during this time.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour