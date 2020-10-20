Stadium Elementary School suspends in-person learning after positive coronavirus case

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Stadium Elementary School in Cranston has decided to temporarily cancel in-person learning after learning that an individual at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Cranston Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Cowart.

Cowart said the R.I. Department of Health notified the district of the positive case on Saturday and said the individual came in contact with a number of students and staff before receiving their positive result.

“The temporary closure of Stadium School will allow us to keep all staff and students healthy and safe while those who were determined to be close contacts by the R.I. Department of Health and need to quarantine, can do so,” Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse said.

Distance learning will take place during the temporary closure and in-person learning will resume on Nov. 5. The closure only affects Stadium Elementary School.

“The school will be cleaned in accordance with RIDOH/CDC guidelines in preparation for the staff and students to return,” Nota-Masse said. “Distance learning will ensure that all students continue to learn during this time.”

