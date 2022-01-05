Spring semester: Here are the current COVID-19 plans for local colleges, universities

(WPRI) — With the emergence of the omicron variant and COVID-19 cases spiking locally and around the country, colleges and universities are reevaluating their plans for the upcoming semester.

Below is a comprehensive list of higher education plans for spring 2022 in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including mask and vaccination requirements, testing options and how classes will begin at each institution, as announced so far. This list will be updated.

Masks: Yes (through at least March 4, 2022)

Yes (through at least March 4, 2022) Fully Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Weekly testing

Weekly testing Classes: Jan. 19; per a university spokesperson, “Bridgewater State University is planning to start the spring semester (January 19) with its published course schedule that includes in-person classes, online classes and hybrid courses (both in-person and online).”

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff no later than Jan. 26, or within 30 days of becoming eligible

Yes; students and staff no later than Jan. 26, or within 30 days of becoming eligible Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Testing required twice a week (every four days)

Testing required twice a week (every four days) Classes: The university reopened as scheduled on Jan. 4. Classes for students in the Warren Alpert Medical School and the Gateways to Medicine program started on Jan. 3.

Masks: Yes, “in many indoor areas, except dining facilities and residence halls”

Yes, “in many indoor areas, except dining facilities and residence halls” Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes when eligible; students and staff, by Jan. 24 or within 10 days once eligible

Yes when eligible; students and staff, by Jan. 24 or within 10 days once eligible Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Weekly testing

Weekly testing Classes: Jan. 27; per a university spokesperson, “we anticipate confirmation of our plans by this Monday, January 10.”

Masks: Yes, except at a workstation/private office that is enclosed or when eating/drinking

Yes, except at a workstation/private office that is enclosed or when eating/drinking Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes when eligible; students and staff

Yes when eligible; students and staff Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Must show proof of negative rapid COVID test within 24 hours of coming to campus

Must show proof of negative rapid COVID test within 24 hours of coming to campus Classes: Jan. 18; remote through Feb. 14

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes

Yes Boosters: Yes, when eligible

Yes, when eligible Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Sentinel testing

Sentinel testing Classes: Classes will begin on Jan. 10, but transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan.18 (following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Jan. 17)

Masks: Yes; may be removed only when eating or drinking and then must be put back on once finished. All residential students must wear masks everywhere in the residence hall except when in their rooms with no guests. Only vaccinated employees may remove their masks when they are alone in their offices.

Yes; may be removed only when eating or drinking and then must be put back on once finished. All residential students must wear masks everywhere in the residence hall except when in their rooms with no guests. Only vaccinated employees may remove their masks when they are alone in their offices. Vaccinated: Required for students; strongly recommended for staff, but required for A.) faculty and staff who visit clinical sites; and B.) employees in the Shipbuilding/Advanced Manufacturing Institute (SAMI) program who are considered covered employees under the Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate.

Required for students; strongly recommended for staff, but required for A.) faculty and staff who visit clinical sites; and B.) employees in the Shipbuilding/Advanced Manufacturing Institute (SAMI) program who are considered covered employees under the Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate. Boosters: Required for students by Feb. 18 or within 30 days of becoming eligible; strongly recommended for staff, but required for A.) faculty and staff who visit clinical sites; and B.) employees in the Shipbuilding/Advanced Manufacturing Institute (SAMI) program who are considered covered employees under the Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate.

Required for students by Feb. 18 or within 30 days of becoming eligible; strongly recommended for staff, but required for A.) faculty and staff who visit clinical sites; and B.) employees in the Shipbuilding/Advanced Manufacturing Institute (SAMI) program who are considered covered employees under the Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate. Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Ongoing surveillance testing every two weeks

Ongoing surveillance testing every two weeks Classes: March 28; unclear if remote or in-person

Masks: Yes, and masks are now required at Dunkin’ Donuts Center events, including Friar basketball games

Yes, and masks are now required at Dunkin’ Donuts Center events, including Friar basketball games Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff by Feb. 1, or when eligible

Yes; students and staff by Feb. 1, or when eligible Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: As of fall 2021 guidance, full-time vaccine-exempt students are required to be tested twice weekly for COVID-19 at the on-campus facility. The requirement for part-time vaccine-exempt students is one weekly test.

As of fall 2021 guidance, full-time vaccine-exempt students are required to be tested twice weekly for COVID-19 at the on-campus facility. The requirement for part-time vaccine-exempt students is one weekly test. Classes: Jan. 18; per a university spokesperson, “As of this moment, we are fully planning to be in person.”

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff, by Jan. 18 or when eligible

Yes; students and staff, by Jan. 18 or when eligible Offering testing: Asymptomatic, required if hybrid or in-person during first three weeks remote

Asymptomatic, required if hybrid or in-person during first three weeks remote Not vaccinated: Students tested twice weekly, staff once weekly

Students tested twice weekly, staff once weekly Classes: Jan. 18; remote until Feb. 7, will consult with RIDOH about returning to in-person

Masks: RISD will continue to require that face coverings be worn indoors, except while eating, but they can be removed in outdoor settings. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face coverings outdoors if they cannot practice physical distancing. Students may remove face coverings when in their residence hall rooms, even in the presence of their roommates. Employees may remove face coverings when working alone in their offices.

RISD will continue to require that face coverings be worn indoors, except while eating, but they can be removed in outdoor settings. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face coverings outdoors if they cannot practice physical distancing. Students may remove face coverings when in their residence hall rooms, even in the presence of their roommates. Employees may remove face coverings when working alone in their offices. Vaccinated: RISD requires all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to be enrolled for the winter session and spring semester. RISD does not require employee vaccination, but does require disclosure of whether employees have received the vaccine.

RISD requires all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to be enrolled for the winter session and spring semester. RISD does not require employee vaccination, but does require disclosure of whether employees have received the vaccine. Boosters: All students are required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot no later than Feb. 1 or within 14 days of becoming eligible. Staff not required to receive a booster shot, but required to disclose vaccine status by Feb. 1.

All students are required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot no later than Feb. 1 or within 14 days of becoming eligible. Staff not required to receive a booster shot, but required to disclose vaccine status by Feb. 1. Offering testing: Yes; RISD will conduct 1,500 surveillance tests per week during the winter session. On-campus students, faculty and staff will be placed into weekly or biweekly testing schedules and are required to participate.

Yes; RISD will conduct 1,500 surveillance tests per week during the winter session. On-campus students, faculty and staff will be placed into weekly or biweekly testing schedules and are required to participate. Not vaccinated: Tested weekly and will be subject to corrective action for non-compliance

Tested weekly and will be subject to corrective action for non-compliance Classes: Jan. 6; RISD will pivot to a remote start of classes from Jan. 6–13, with classes resuming in-person on Jan. 14

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff by Feb. 1 or when eligible

Yes; students and staff by Feb. 1 or when eligible Offering testing: Yes, once per week if fully vaccinated

Yes, once per week if fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Tested twice per week

Tested twice per week Classes: Jan. 10 at RWU Law begin in-person; Jan. 24 all other classes begin, planning for fully in-person

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff by March 1; contact human resources if not eligible by that date

Yes; students and staff by March 1; contact human resources if not eligible by that date Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Regular surveillance testing required

Regular surveillance testing required Classes: Delayed by one week to Jan. 17; per a university spokesperson, all classes will be in-person

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff once eligible

Yes; students and staff once eligible Offering testing: Only individuals required to be tested can participate in the on-campus testing program and will receive instructions from Health Services on how to complete their testing requirement

Only individuals required to be tested can participate in the on-campus testing program and will receive instructions from Health Services on how to complete their testing requirement Not vaccinated: Weekly testing

Weekly testing Classes: Jan. 18, planning for in-person

Masks: Yes

Yes Vaccinated: Yes; students and staff

Yes; students and staff Boosters: Yes; students and staff by Jan. 24. Those who are not yet eligible to receive the booster will have 30 days after eligibility to upload proof.

Yes; students and staff by Jan. 24. Those who are not yet eligible to receive the booster will have 30 days after eligibility to upload proof. Offering testing: Yes, optional for fully vaccinated

Yes, optional for fully vaccinated Not vaccinated: Tested twice weekly

Tested twice weekly Classes: Jan. 24; per a university spokesperson, “The University continues to monitor and follow updated guidelines from the R.I. Department of Health and the CDC, but at this time the University will start classes as scheduled for the Spring Semester on January 24.”