Some Providence College students resume in-person classes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some Providence College students have resumed in-person classes for the first time since the school switched to a remote-only plan because of a coronavirus outbreak that affected more than 200.

Only students who live on campus were allowed to return to in-person classes on Thursday.

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Steven Sears said in a letter to the campus community that students who live off campus will be allowed to resume in-person classes Monday.

The private Roman Catholic school moved to remote learning late last month after a surge in cases that affected mostly off-campus students who had been gathering in small groups.