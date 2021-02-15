Some local attractions reopening for week of February vacation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many vacation week staples that have been closed due to the pandemic plan to be open for the week of February vacation.

While maintaining physical precautions like social distancing and mask-wearing, they are also changing their policies because of the coronavirus.

The Providence Children’s Museum is set to be open for just the week of vacation to give families something to do while the kids are home from school.

Capacity restrictions are in place for the three time slots available each day and the museum is cleaned and disinfected in between each slot. The children’s museum did something similar between Christmas and New Year’s.

Executive Director Caroline Payson told the Rhode Show recently that it’s a lot of work.

“Our tickets are limited. We’re limited to about 45 people at any one time in the museum which is way less than the hundreds that can fit but those 40 people have a tremendous experience, we have staff that makes sure those groups don’t mix,” she said.

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence says they understand families have been hit hard with distance learning and hybrid school schedules this year, so they’re removing their limited opening schedule, for this week only, to give families options to stay occupied.

Yawgoo Valley in Exeter is always a hot spot during winter break and this year in particular with people looking to keep the fun outdoors.

The ski area reporting that tubing tickets for Monday are already sold out, and tickets for the remainder of the week will go on sale later Monday morning.

The movies are also a big hit during vacation, and this week 100% of the proceeds from sales at the Showcase Cinemas in North Attleboro will go to help pay for A.J. Quetta’s medical care. Quetta is a Bishop Feehan hockey player who was critically injured during a game last month.