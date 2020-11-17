Some Cranston students return to class while staffing shortages keep others home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some students in Cranston returned to class Tuesday, while other school districts across the state transitioned to either a fully remote or hybrid model of learning.

Cranston Public Schools returned to school in-person learning Tuesday after five days of learning remotely. However, staffing shortages will keep Cranston East High School and Western Hills Middle School, along with Orchard Farms and Woodridge elementary schools, closed for the remainder of the week.

President of the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) Larry Purtill said they’re calling for a holiday pause, which would include three weeks of virtual learning, to address similar issues in districts across the state.

“We can get caught up with that,” Purtill said. “Staffing, a lot of people are in quarantine, we can get those people back.”

The Cumberland School District opted to have its high school students learn remotely, though K-8 students will remain in stable pods, but Purtill said preventing the spread of COVID-19 isn’t that simple.

“Those high school students have younger siblings who are then going into the elementary schools and may not be showing symptoms, but could be spreading it,” Purtill said.

He said that schools wouldn’t have opened this semester if COVID-19 numbers had been as high as they are now, and with schools back in session, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations is unlikely to force a closure.

R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Emily Crowell tells 12 News there is no threshold or magic number, but the state continues to support districts as they decide what best meets the needs of their district.

“You don’t know from day to day whether you’re going to be in-person or distant learning,” Purtill said. “That puts a huge burden on them and right now that’s unfair to parents and students who don’t know what they’re going to be doing.”

In Massachusetts, Seekonk High School shifted to remote learning Tuesday after three new positive cases were discovered at the school. Students are expected to return to a hybrid learning model on Nov. 30.