Raimondo to hold briefing on school contact tracing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to hold her school reopening briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m. and speak on contact tracing and quarantining.

In her Tuesday briefing, she announced the new testing system that will be dedicated to K-12 public and private students, teachers and staff.

If individuals at school feel sick they will be sent to a designated isolation room, until they go home, according to Raimondo.

If a student is sent home sick or wakes up sick Raimondo said they will immediately be expected to call the designated K-12 testing hotline and get tested at one of the dozen specified testing locations.

There they will receive both a PCR test and a rapid test. If the rapid test comes back positive, CDC guidelines will be followed and the governor said contact tracing will start immediately.

These individuals will have to isolate even if the rapid test is negative and wait for the PCR test results, according to Raimondo. If that comes back negative, then they may return to school once their symptoms improved and they have been fever-free for 24 hours.

Raimondo also said that asymptomatic people determined to be close contacts will be able to be tested at these locations, but will only get the PCR test since the rapid test is known to be less accurate with no symptoms.

If this test comes back positive the person will need to isolate for ten days and have remote learning.

