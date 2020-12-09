Schools trying to track potential education learning gaps in students due to pandemic

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — As the 2020 fall term is winding down, it is clear many challenges remain for students at all grade levels.

Director of Student Services with the Bristol/Warren School Department Ed Clarke says they are still trying to administer assessments and gather data to track an anticipated “education learning gap” as a result of the pandemic.

In the meantime, they are focusing on trying to strengthen relationships between students who are distance learning, and their teachers, some of whom they have never met face to face.

“We found those who performed best had frequent check ins, teachers taking a moment to really check in with the student during the day, maybe sitting for 10 to 15 minutes while eating lunch, we know there will be gaps in learning but we are really trying to focus on the emotional impact on families” Clarke said.

Clarke also says they are seeing students not logging into classes at “an alarming rate.”

The Bristol/Warren school district is really trying to pinpoint those at risk students, connect with their parents, and get them re-engaged.