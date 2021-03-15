School principal echoes calls opposing MCAS testing this year

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — As students across Massachusetts return to in-person learning, there are growing calls from school officials to further postpone standardized testing.

The principal of Dartmouth High School told 12 News holding the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) and language proficiency testing this school year would be against the students’ best interest, and he says he does not understand the rush to get the testing done.

High schoolers in Massachusetts must pass the MCAS in order to graduate.

The testing usually takes place in April but has been postponed until mid-May through June for grades 3, 4 and 5. Testing dates for grades 6, 7, and 8 had yet to be determined.

In February, the Biden Administration said states are not allowed to skip the testing, which is federally required.

Principal Ross Thibault at Dartmouth High School said a push to hold standardized testing is a lot, especially since students will be back in-person for just a month and a half before the school year ends.

“If we’re taking time from that month and a half to do standardized testing, that’s taking away from that in-person learning time, where we’re bringing all the kids back but they’re sitting in a room taking a standardized test,” Thibault said. “I don’t know anyone or any great learning that took place while MCAS was being administered.”

Thibault said teachers and students have already been through a lot during the last 13 months while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the struggles, he said the teachers are always looking out for their students, and if they have to do the testing, they will get it done.

“If we do have to do MCAS, we’re going to tell the students to do the very best they can. That’s all they can do,” Thibault said.

“That’s been the message from Day 1 this school year, to the teachers and students at Dartmouth High School, has been just ‘do the best you can,'” Thibault continued. “No one’s lived through a pandemic. There’s been a lot of challenges that we’ve faced this year. We’ll do the best we can and move forward. That’s all we can do.”

The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents released a statement Friday opposing the testing. In the statement, the group said the standardized testing would be a disruption, one “that is stealing our valuable time away from efforts toward a healthy return, recovery, and acceleration of learning for all.”

The group of superintendents is calling for the state to seek a federal waiver to instead use other tools to assess students’ progress.