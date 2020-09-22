School-by-school breakdown of COVID cases will help with transparency, Infante-Green says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green says overall reopening schools has been pretty successful.

“It’s very different than when we left in March,” she said. “I think there is a lot to report, but overall it has been pretty successful I’d have to say.”

Infante-Green answered questions during her weekly appearance on 12 News Now at 4 ahead of a Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

A school-by-school breakdown of coronavirus cases is expected to be available through the Department of Health by the end of the week, according to Infante-Green.

“That’s something we wanted to do from the beginning is be transparent,” she said. “I think what’s interesting is also knowing how the cases came about.”

Infante-Green said many cases have been linked to adults contracting the virus outside of school and then coming to work not feeling well or mistaking their symptoms for allergies.

Earlier this week, the Rhode Island ACLU has raised concerns about the privacy for students doing distance learning, with a report finding the majority of local school districts give officials the power to have access to the contents, microphone and cameras of computers given to students.

Infante-Green says she thinks that is something Rhode Island needs to have guidelines around.

“I think because now it is part of what we are doing, we need to look into what makes sense for Rhode Island,” she said. “That is something we need to have guidance around because I think there should be a sense of privacy.”

Watch the full interview with Infante-Green below: