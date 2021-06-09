CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Salve Regina to require students, employees to get vaccines

School Updates

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Salve Regina University is the latest college in Rhode Island to announce that it will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus next fall.

The Catholic school in Newport announced Tuesday that all students, faculty and staff will be required to submit proof of vaccination to the school no later than Aug. 1.

Salve Regina joins Brown University, the University of Rhode Island, Providence College, Roger Williams University and several other schools in the state that will require students to be vaccinated.

People with valid medical or religious reasons for not receiving the vaccine may request an exemption.

