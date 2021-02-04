CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Salve Regina moves to remote learning, issues shelter-in-place due to spike in COVID-19 cases

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Salve Regina University has switched to remote learning for the next two weeks due to a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

The university issued a statement saying they have seen more than 30 positive cases among undergraduate students in the past seven days.

“While those cases have been addressed and students have been appropriately isolated, we are deeply concerned about this recent uptick and need to implement immediate measures to slow the spread in our community,” the statement read.

Due to the spike in cases, the university has implemented a shelter-in-place that will remain in effect until at least 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

All undergraduate students, including off-campus students, must stay in their residence unless they need to leave for essential needs such as food and medicine, outdoor exercise, COVID-19 testing, or official University business.

“This shelter-in-place order is a direct result of some students failing to comply with basic social gathering guidelines, and the seriousness of this situation cannot be overstated,” the statement continued. “Further spread of the virus within our campus community may compel Salve Regina to take additional measures, including the closing of campus.”

A curfew will also be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Any student experiencing symptoms is to call Health Services at (401) 341-2904 for an evaluation and testing appointment. Walk-ins are not allowed.

For more information regarding the stay-in-place shelter, you can visit the university’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Providence

