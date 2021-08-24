RIC delays start of fall semester to give students more time to get vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All Rhode Island College students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

In order to provide additional time for students to complete the vaccination requirement and upload all necessary documents, RIC is delaying the start of the fall semester until Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Classes were originally supposed to begin on Aug. 30.

“Students who have been vaccinated and uploaded information online are eligible to win any number of prizes, including a Sony PlayStation 5, commuter meal plan, $500 credit on a residential meal plan, $100 Barnes & Noble gift certificates and more,” according to a release from the school.

Students can still move in as planned on Aug 26-28, but there will now be a second move-in period on Sept. 2 and 3.

Medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine are available. Students who are not vaccinated and do not have an exemption will receive a “COVID-19 Hold” by Health Services and will not be allowed to report to campus, according to RIC.

All students are required to also provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before returning to campus, regardless of vaccination status. It can be a rapid test, but not a home test.