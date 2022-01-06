RI updates isolation and quarantine rules for K-12 schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health has updated its COVID guidance for K-12 schools to include shorter isolation and quarantine lengths, a new “monitor-to-stay” protocol and remove a requirement for asymptomatic close contacts to get a negative test.

The new guidance means vaccinated students and staff who are “close contacts” of a COVID case, but don’t have symptoms, will be able to remain in school and monitor for symptoms rather than quarantining at home.

Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed to COVID will still need to quarantine while outside of school, per the latest CDC guidance.

Students and staff with any symptoms — no matter how mild — should still stay home and get a COVID test, Dr. Philip Chan told reporters Thursday afternoon in a briefing about the new guidance.

The new monitor-to-stay protocol replaces the previous test-to-stay concept, which allowed students exposed to COVID to stay in school as long as they test negative.

Dr. Chan acknowledged that the lack of availability of tests contributed to the shift in guidance.

“That is part of the reason,” he said. “We aren’t seeing significant disease in kids, which is certainly reassuring.”

(Story continues below video.)

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said school districts can choose to have stricter guidance than the state is requiring.

The new guidance goes into effect Jan. 10.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.