RI to pilot surveillance testing in K-12 schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is planning to start doing surveillance testing of asymptomatic K-12 students, families and teachers, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green revealed Tuesday.

The surveillance testing will start with a pilot program later this year in Providence, Central Falls and Lincoln schools, Infante-Green said, which will help inform a statewide testing program for K-12 schools after the new year.

Infante-Green revealed the plan in a meeting of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

The goal is to have a more “proactive” testing strategy, she told the council, and will include PCR, saliva and rapid testing.

More specific details were not immediately available, but Infante-Green said she expected it to start next week.

Up until now, the state has used a K-12 testing system that encourages those with symptoms and close contacts of positive cases to get tested at designated sites for students and teachers, administering both rapid and PCR tests, the latter of which are considered more accurate but take more time to provide results.

The K-12 testing program has so far uncovered more than 1,000 cases among students and teachers going to school in person since the start of the school year, and roughly 550 among virtual school attendees.

The exact prevalence of COVID-19 among school populations has been difficult to quantify without surveillance testing though, as children can often be asymptomatic.

Surveillance testing has been used in Rhode Island by colleges and universities, nursing homes and prisons during the pandemic in an effort to mitigate outbreaks.

The state’s two largest teachers unions have called for in-person learning to be paused during the latest surge of the virus in Rhode Island, but Gov. Gina Raimondo and Infante-Green have prioritized keeping students in school safely.