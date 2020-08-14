RI teachers, parents plan to call on Raimondo for distance learning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents and teachers across Rhode Island have planned a rally at the State House Friday afternoon.

The group plans to deliver a petition to Gov. Gina Raimondo, calling on her to mandate distance learning.

The group — Rhode Island Parents / Educators for Safe Schools and Safe Return to School RI — is calling for distance learning, “until more stringent standards of safety in schools are met and funded,” according to a news release.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will include a speaking program. The group is asking participants planning to join the rally to wear masks and remain six-feet apart from all other participants.

The gathering comes just one day after Raimondo held a virtual forum with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Fauci noted with “super spreader” events of the virus occurring indoors, to hold activities like lunch, recess, and classes outside, as much as possible.

He noted mask-wearing and keeping at least six-feet apart is still recommended in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Earlier this week, Raimondo opted to delay the start of the school year by two weeks, pushing the first day of school back from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14.

“We’re not going to open schools until they’re safe,” Raimondo said during her weekly coronavirus briefing.

Raimondo said the extra time will allow health officials to shore up the state’s testing capacity and turnaround times, as well as give education officials more time to prepare.