RI teacher groups call for statewide pause of K-12 in-person learning

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) and the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals (RIFTHP) are calling on Gov. Gina Raimondo to temporarily halt in-person learning for K-12 students.

NEARI President Larry Purtill and RIFTHP President Frank Flynn are requesting a “holiday pause” in which schools statewide move to full distance learning by Monday, Nov. 23.

Several school districts reverted to remote learning last week due to staff shortages from quarantines, delays in contact tracing, and the ongoing rise in coronavirus cases.

NEARI and RIFTHP also believe the arrival of colder weather will have a negative impact on health, safety, and instruction.

“Rhode Island is experiencing a record-high number of cases and an overwhelmed Department of Health, despite their best efforts, is falling behind with the required contact tracing that ensures effective quarantining and overall safety of students and educators,” Purtill said. “Districts already burdened and stretched thin are not equipped, nor do they have the capacity, to take on this duty.”

Both NEARI and RIFTHP say that a temporary move to remote learning is a “common-sense critical step in driving down incidence rates.”

“In August, NEARI and RIFTHP came together to call upon Governor Raimondo and the RI Department of Education to meet additional requirements for safety prior to the start of in-person learning and the governor responded,” Flynn said. “Here we are three months later in a COVID landscape that has gone beyond the original parameters put in place for reopening schools in September and has since exceeded nearly every data threshold.”

NEARI and RIFTHP are urging Raimondo to announce a statewide move to distance learning at her weekly press briefing on Wednesday in order to:

Permit the Department of Health to catch up and stay current on contact tracing

Monitor the availability of COVID-19 hospital beds

Give the Department of Health the time needed to implement a weekly – or biweekly when medically indicated – COVID-19 testing program in all K-12 schools for both students and education professionals

Allow for the delivery and safe installation of the thousands of HEPA air filtration devices ordered earlier in the school year – a welcome investment at a time when windows will need to close to the winter cold

Allow for the deep cleaning necessary to protect students, families, and educators upon their return

“Moving to distance learning through the holiday season will allow Rhode Island to get the virus under control, offer desperately-needed continuity in student learning, and equip empty buildings with necessary air filters for the colder months ahead,” Flynn added. “The conditions are right to take a pause now until we are better prepared to provide a safe and healthy environment for our students, educators, and support professionals.”