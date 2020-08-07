RI schools to receive ‘playbook’ for responding to possible COVID-19 scenarios

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As preparations for the upcoming academic year continue, Rhode Island schools are set to receive new guidelines from state health officials on how to respond to various situations, like if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.

The “playbook” of sorts was announced Thursday during Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly Facebook Live forum with Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. This week’s forum also featured two infectious disease experts: Dr. Len Mermel, the medical director for Rhode Island Hospital’s Department of Epidemiology and Infection Control, and Dr. Philip Chan, the consultant medical director for the Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease and EMS at the R.I. Department of Health.

The doctors emphasized how the novel coronavirus is difficult because it affects people differently with a variety of symptoms, and people can spread it without even knowing they’re infected.

The playbook was created to help guide schools through different scenarios in the fall.

“What happens if a student tests positive? What happens if a staff member tests positive? How long do they isolate for? What happens with the students around them? Who’s considered a close contact?” Chan said Thursday.

Students, educators and parents are asked to prepare as best they can as the summer winds down.

“With the parents listening, let’s just take it easy the last few weeks,” Chan added. “Let’s get on a way to open up these schools in the fall so that kids and teachers especially can be safe.”

The goal is to have all public schools in Rhode Island open on Monday, Aug. 31. Each district was required to submit three plans last month: one for full in-person, one for full distance learning, and a hybrid of the two.

Once classes begin, COVID-19 testing will be key, according to state officials. Raimondo said the hope is to increase the state’s capacity to 9,000 tests per day, with a turnaround time of 48 hours for results.

“That allows the Department of Health to quickly do contact tracing, find out all of the individuals that may have been associated with somebody who has COVID infection, quickly quarantine those individuals, test them where appropriate, and if those tests are negative, quickly get those kids back to the classroom where they need to be,” Mermel explained.

As for the specifics on when someone should get tested or quarantine, districts will follow the evolving playbook.

“You’re going to be monitoring very closely what’s going on, and if there are issues, you’re going to deal with it,” Mermel added.

The two doctors stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing face coverings, and Chan said there needs to be a shift in mentality when it comes to calling out sick.

“We have to change that culture a little bit,” he said. “Such that, not for me, per se, but for everyone around me, if I’m feeling ill, I’ve got to stay home. And our employers, our bosses, everyone has to start to respect that so we can change the culture.”

Mermel also said he’d love to see students spend as much time outdoors as possible to reduce the amount of time they’re indoors with others.