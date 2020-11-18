RI high schools to move to 25% capacity, sports cancelled until Jan.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island high schools will be directed to decrease the number of students in their school buildings each day at the end of this month as the number of coronavirus cases rise, according to a letter obtained by 12 News.

The letter sent to superintendents from R.I. Deputy Education Commissioner Ana Riley says high schools should move to the “limited in-person” plans they submitted to RIDE over the summer, which would bring the buildings to no more than 25% capacity.

Riley said for many high schools this would mean distance learning for most students, with certain populations such as English learners, at-risk students and those with individualized education plans (IEPs).

The changes will take effect on Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

“We know that our high school students function and live very differently than our younger students outside of school (i.e. jobs, sports, etc.) and want to make sure that we account for those factors,” Riley wrote.

High schools in many districts were already operating at 50% capacity since the start of school, with students switching off between in-person and distance learning.

Pre-K through 8th grade students are unaffected by the changes, Riley said, and elementary and middle schools will remain open.

Riley also said organized school sports will be discontinued until January “as we continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community.”

“The governor will be addressing this tomorrow during her press conference,” said Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for RIDE, who otherwise did not comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.