RI high-risk indoor youth sports back to competition; larger crowds permitted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With some time still left in the school year, Rhode Island has loosened restrictions on youth sports.

On Thursday, the new restrictions were announced at the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

Larger crowds will be permitted at youth sports games beginning Monday. Since March, spectators outside of immediate families could not attend.

High-risk indoor sports, such as wresting, will also be able to resume competition.

“Please respect individual building capacities and keep wearing your mask inside,” Governor Dan McKee said.

Facilities will have to follow capacity restrictions and masks will be required under the current restrictions. On May 7, masks will go from being required to recommended when outdoors and three weeks later capacity limits will be completely lifted.

After Memorial Day, out of state teams can begin visiting Rhode Island to again play games and tournaments.