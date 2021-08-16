RI health officials working with districts to vaccinate eligible students ahead of school year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As students prepare to head back to the classroom next month, the Rhode Island Department of Health tells 12 News efforts are underway to ensure those who are eligible are getting vaccinated.

The Health Department said they’re working with school districts to ensure vaccines are made available to eligible students.

This comes as the state has continued to see a significant spike in cases and a higher demand for testing.

While the Health Department didn’t specify which districts it was actively working with, the Bristol Warren Regional School District confirmed they’re one of them.

Interim Superintendent Robert Hicks said they will be holding a vaccination clinic at Kickemuit Middle School Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.

“Our number one priority is to get kids in school and keep them in school,” Hicks said, adding that he recently learned fewer than half of the students in his district have been vaccinated so far. “So we absolutely want to push to get that number up.”

Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday that the City of Pawtucket will be hosting a back-to-school vaccination clinic Tuesday for students ages 12 and older. The clinic will be located at Cape Verdean American Community Development from 5-7 p.m.