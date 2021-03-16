RI education commissioner: March 31 deadline for teacher vaccinations will be met

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an interview with 12 News, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the end of March deadline President Joe Biden set for educators to get at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be met.

On Tuesday, Infante-Green also discussed learning loss due to COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention potentially relaxing its social distancing recommendation for schools from six-feet to three-feet.

Watch the full interview with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in the video above.