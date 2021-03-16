CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI education commissioner: March 31 deadline for teacher vaccinations will be met

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an interview with 12 News, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the end of March deadline President Joe Biden set for educators to get at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be met.

On Tuesday, Infante-Green also discussed learning loss due to COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention potentially relaxing its social distancing recommendation for schools from six-feet to three-feet.

Watch the full interview with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

