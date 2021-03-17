RI colleges weighing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While college-age students wait to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island, state and school leaders are talking behind-the-scenes about making the shot mandatory for them come fall.

“I can tell you I’m talking to higher education presidents that want to make it mandatory,” Governor Dan McKee told 12 News on Monday. “You have so many shots that you need to have to get onto a college campus, and that’s being worked on right now.”

12 News reached out to Rhode Island’s public and private colleges and universities to see where they stand on the issue.

Brian Clark, a spokesperson for Brown University, said the school has not yet made a decision on whether the vaccine would be mandatory for students and/or employees.

“It’s a key question under consideration as we plan for the next 2021-22 academic year,” Clark wrote in an email to 12 News. “We’re certainly in touch with the state on multiple aspects of the pandemic — if the state were to require the vaccine for students, that would end up informing the approach we take on campus.”

John Taraborelli, a spokesperson for Rhode Island College said, “We appreciate the guidance and resources RIDOH provides to assist RIC with reducing the impact of COVID-19 on campus. We will continue to advocate for immunizations on campus, especially for employees with student-facing roles. However, we do understand that that demand greatly exceeds supply in Rhode Island.”

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) said the school is assessing multiple scenarios to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

RISD, Providence College and Johnson & Wales deferred further comment to Dan Egan, the president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Rhode Island (AICURI), which represents the state’s eight private, non-profit institutions.

Egan said the schools’ leadership would advocate for mandatory vaccination if the data continues to show the vaccine is safe and effective. Rhode Island’s college students are already required to get multiple vaccines before they can attend school.

“I think it makes good sense for the presidents collectively that list of five or six [mandatory vaccines] could be six or seven come fall,” Egan said.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Egan said the vaccine would likely need final FDA approval before it could become mandatory, something he’s not certain will happen by September.

Joseph Wendelken, the spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Health, said he is unaware of any vaccine currently required for the general public that is only available via an EUA.

While the Health Department said a private college would be able to create its own immunization requirements, Egan said they would defer to the health department’s guidance.

“From the State perspective, our focus right now is on educating people about the safety and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, as opposed to exploring any requirements,” Wendelken said.

The state does offer exemptions from vaccine mandates, and Egan said they would need to balance people’s needs and desires with public health.

Representatives from Bryant University, the University of Rhode Island, the Community College of Rhode Island and Salve Regina University did not immediately provide a comment.

A spokesperson for Roger Williams University said they are still having an internal discussion around the decision and had no further comment.