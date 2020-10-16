RI colleges, universities prepare to enforce Raimondo’s Halloween guidelines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Halloween is almost here, and at least two colleges in Rhode Island have plans in motion to ensure that students aren’t celebrating irresponsibly.

During a special briefing Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo called upon colleges across the state to help her enforce the state’s guidelines regarding the holiday, explaining that the state’s recent increase in new COVID-19 cases can be attributed to smaller social gatherings.

Back in September, a significant spike in cases among students at Providence College prompted the implementation of a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread.

It’s unclear at this time whether the college will issue another stay-at-home order, but PC spokesperson Steven Murano said they plan to work with the Providence Police Department, the college’s public safety department and a private security company to ensure that no Halloween parties happen.

The University of Rhode Island already has a series of COVID-19 safety protocols in place, however, they’ve come up with some creative ways to keep students engaged this Halloween.

“We’re going to have some trick-or-treating, we’re going to have a haunted house, we’re going to have a DJ who’s going to do some Halloween trivia and some films,” URI spokesperson David Lavallee said.

Lavallee said the events will be open to all students, though anyone who wants to attend must register online first.

URI is also offering a Blue Moon Stroll from 8-9 p.m. on Halloween, in which students will walk along the campus bike path.

At this time, URI does not plan to put a stay-at-home order in place for its students. Johnson & Wales University tells 12 News they are also not issuing a stay-at-home order.

Earlier this month, JWU shifted to full remote learning after more than two dozen students tested positive for COVID-19. The university is in the process of allowing students to return to campus through a hybrid learning model.

