RI Catholic school in second week of in-person learning says ‘so far, so good’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Officials at Bishop Hendricken High School said they are thrilled to be back and are in the middle of a two-week staggered start before full school days resume on Monday.

Principal Mark DeCiccio said the administration spent all summer planning for a smooth transition to this fall.

The school started bringing back nearly all of the 730 students on Aug. 31, minus the group of 30 they said they opted to virtually learn.

“This was our summer, the reopening plan, a 35 page document, it took a team of individuals to collaborate on this,” DeCiccio said. “There’s everything in here from our cleaning protocols, are filters we changed, retro fitting of their nurses office, isolation rooms.”

In addition to those changes, he said students are also eating lunch at their desk instead of going to a cafeteria.

Father Robert Marciano, president of Bishop Hendricken, said it’s been “so far, so good” because students are complying with the new rules.

“The classrooms are cleaned every time the class changes and my estimation is that it has gone terrific,” he said. “Our staff is very dedicated, taking temperatures as people come in for the day, it’s the dedication of the faculty and the parents that make this possible and the students are well-behaved, they do what we ask, they social distance, wear masks.”

The group of students that are virtually learning, DeCiccio said, are doing so along with their classmates live through Zoom.

“Students can Zoom into their classes live so they look at their schedule, and the students will be able to get up, check into homeroom and go through the day normal from the comfort of their homes,” DeCiccio said. “They’ll have the same exact teachers and the ability to see the classroom.”

As of Tuesday, the school says soccer and cross country were just authorized to be played at the school this fall.