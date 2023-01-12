Background of close up of multiple, light blue and white medical masks, protection against infectious disease

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The mask policy at Rhode Island College has been adjusted for the spring semester, according to an announcement from the school.

Masks will now be required in classrooms, faculty offices, labs and student services staff offices unless the professor, staff member or tutor expressly waives that requirement.

“At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” the announcement read.

Masks will also be encouraged, but not required, in all buildings and events. Additionally, masks and testing are required if you are not fully vaccinated or if you have received a religious or medical exemption.

The decision comes as Providence County is considered to have high transmission of COVID-19.

“We believe this adjusted policy achieves the appropriate balance of safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our community while remaining practical and consistent,” the school said.

The administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 and if conditions worsen or there are outbreaks on campus, the mask mandate may be put back in place.

RIC COVID-19 protocols can be found on their website.