Report Card: Virtual Roundtable on RI Schools

PROVIDENCE,R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been a month since Rhode Island public school students returned to the classroom, whether in person or virtually, and it’s safe to say the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the experience.

In an exclusive virtual roundtable, 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian spoke with parents and students from districts across the state to hear how they would grade their back-to-school experience so far.

After students and parents voiced their concerns and frustrations, 12 News took them straight to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

