Reopening Schools: Here are the plans for RI, Southeastern Mass. districts

As fall approaches, school districts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been busy putting together their plans for the upcoming academic year.

Rhode Island districts submitted drafts of their plans to the state by July 17, and the finalized plans were to be made public by July 31. A formal decision from health officials on whether schools will reopen in-person fully, partially, or not at all is not expected until mid-August. The school year starts on August 31.

In Massachusetts, districts have been directed to submit their draft plans by July 31, which must be finalized by August 10. The state released reopening guidance for schools back in June, and more recently, it was announced the school year will be delayed by 10 days to give educators more time to plan.

Below is an overview of the preliminary plans for each district in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. This page will be updated as new information is released, so be sure to check back for the latest.

Barrington: In Barrington Public Schools’ draft re-entry plan, they say their key priorities are social distancing, cleaning, and screening and illness response. Read the full proposal here.

Bristol-Warren: The Bristol Warren District plan says, “at the middle and high school level, the full in-person model will not be adopted,” only elementary school students will likely be in person full time. Read the full district plan.

Burrillville: A survey showed at least 50% of parents in Burillville want to see students back in school in the fall. The district submitted a plan, which consists of a full return to in-person classes four days and one virtual day each week. Here’s a letter from the superintendent and director of curriculum.

Central Falls: Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Toledo held forums to answer questions about the upcoming school year. The district has not yet posted its draft plan for the fall. Check the website for more information.

Chariho: The Chariho Regional School District says more than 75% of parents are comfortable or leaning towards have students return to school in the fall. Read the full plan here.

Coventry: Target 12 has learned at least 50% of Coventry parents want to see students back in the classroom this fall. Coventry signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. They have not yet released their plan, but more information can be found on their website.

Cranston: Cranston Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse says they are looking at a hybrid model, which would have half of the student population in-person on certain days of the week and the other half on different days. A survey showed at least 50% of Cranston parents want to see students back in school in the fall. More information on Cranston’s plan can be found here.

Cumberland: The Cumberland School Department’s reopening task force says their three priorities are health and safety, teaching and learning, and fiscal responsibility. Read a recent update.

East Greenwich: East Greenwich Public School District is proposing schools use a partial or limited in-person model with 50% of students attending at one time, on alternating two day schedules. Read the full plan.

East Providence: “The district, through the efforts of the above committees and an educational staff devoted to serving East Providence students, anticipates it will be ready to begin educating those students on August 31 in whatever scenario is most appropriate for that time,” Superintendent Kathryn M. Crowley said. Read through the plan for each scenario.

Exeter-West Greenwich: A little more than 40% of parents surveyed in Exeter-West Greenwich said they would like to see their kids back to school this fall. There is currently a survey to be filled out for each child enrolled for the upcoming school year. View the draft plan for the upcoming school year.

Foster-Glocester: Ponaganset students 6-12 will be able to attend a virtual academy for those who do not feel comfortable returning to in-person learning. Students will have the option to return to in-person learning at each quarter break. Find more information on their website.

Jamestown: Jamestown School District released a presentation with an overview of reopening scenarios and health and safety plans. See their full presentation.

Johnston: Johnston signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. Read their draft plan for the fall.

Lincoln: Lincoln signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. See their plan for the fall.

Little Compton: “During this global pandemic, it is clear that we cannot plan for a ‘normal’ school year,” Superintendent Laurie Dias-Mitchell said. Read their plan for the upcoming school year.

Middletown: Middletown Public Schools has an opt out option for parent’s who would not like their child to go to in-person school or a trimester or semester. See their full presentation outlining their plan.

Narragansett: The Narragansett School System has a page that they will update with resources as they continue to develop their plan, view it here.

Newport: Town Hall meetings are being organized as part of the Newport Public Schools effort to share their reopening plan, hear comments and address questions and concerns. View the meeting dates and agendas on their website. Also available is a summary of their reopening plans and the full report.

New Shoreham: Block Island School has not announced their reopening plans.

North Kingstown: North Kingstown School District has four potential scenarios that include full in-person, hybrid plans, limited in-person, and full distance learning. See their presentation explaining their plan or read their full plan on their website.

North Providence: Nearly 28% of parents surveyed in North Providence said they were comfortable with sending their child back to school this fall. North Providence signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. View a presentation on their plan.

North Smithfield: North Smithfield Public Schools say their goal is to reopen with the full in-person model. View a breakdown of their reopening plans.

Pawtucket: Pawtucket signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. Pawtucket Schools have a two part video series on their reopening plans on their website.

Portsmouth: In Portsmouth Schools’ plan, both their full and partial reopening scenarios have students in grades prekindergarten to grade 6 attending in-person instruction every day, while grades 7–12 would alternate between in-person and distance learning in their partial return. See their slideshow that explains their reopening plans.

Providence: Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters says they are planning for students to come back, but a virtual learning academy is being planned and may be available to all families who choose it. Previously, Peters announced the academy would be created for immunocompromised students and teachers to be at home. View the Providence Public Schools’ reopening plan slideshow or watch the town hall PowerPoint presentation.

Scituate: Scituate Public Schools created four plans a full in-person plan, partial, limited, and fully remote plan. “We’ve learned lessons from last Spring. We’ve been really reflective about what went well, what didn’t go well, and we’ve tried to adjust some of those aspects,” Superintendent Blanchette said in a video explaining their plans for reopening schools. Find more information on reopening on their website.

Smithfield: At the elementary level at Smithfield Public Schools, the partial and full in-person schedules are the same and have students attending school daily. The middle and high schools are also the same for partial and in-person, running on a ten day schedule, but will transition to 50% of students in-person every other day if needed. Read the full Smithfield Public Schools’ reopening plan.

South Kingstown: Superintendent Linda Savastano has said it is her goal to reopen schools for all students. Read her full letter on reopening.

Tiverton: Tiverton Public Schools have a feedback form that parents can anonymously fill out with concerns on reopening school. View their presentation on reopening Tiverton schools.

Warwick: Warwick signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. There is also a strong possibility that students in Warwick who rely on buses may have to find a different mode of transportation this coming year, according to Warwick School Committee Chairwoman Karen Bacchus. Check their website that will be dedicated to communicating to the community about the reopening of schools.

Westerly: “Our principals, teachers, support staff, students and families all want to see schools open and they hope to see this happen for all kinds of reasons,” Superintendent Mark Garceau said. Westerly Public Schools’ full draft reopening plan.

West Warwick: West Warwick Public Schools will share more details on potential scenarios after July 31. Read the full letter.

Woonsocket: Woonsocket signed a joint cover letter with eight other districts to coordinate hybrid plans that would keep schools at 50% capacity. Read the full Woonsocket Education Department’s reopening plans.

Attleboro: Attleboro Public Schools have not yet released their plans for the school year, but do have a survey that they are asking parents complete for each child.

Bridgewater-Raynham: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District has not yet released their plans, but did release a video of Assistant Superintended Ryan Powers explaining it.

Dartmouth: Dartmouth Public Schools do not have their plan available. Visit their website for more information.

Dighton-Rehoboth: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District does not have their plan available, but they do have a website where they will post updates.

Fairhaven: Fairhaven Public School District has not released their reopening plans, but do have a page dedicated to coronavirus updates. Watch their most recent school committee meeting.

Fall River: Fall River Public Schools say their goal is to open with as many students as they safely can in school, learning. Read their first draft of their reopening plan.

Freetown-Lakeville: In a presentation by Freetown-Lakeville schools they say that 45% of parents prefer a full return to school with three-feet distancing. The survey also displays that 66.5% of parents do not think there will be issues with their child complying with the face mask requirement. See the full presentation.

New Bedford: In a letter to the New Bedford Public Schools community, Superintendent Thomas Anderson said “we want to start the school year with as many of our students as possible returning to in-person settings safely.” Read New Bedford’s fall reopening overview.

North Attleboro: North Attleboro Public Schools are looking at two models, both with two cohorts, one model with one week on and one week off or the model of two days in-person and three days remote. Read the full letter from the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent.

Seekonk: Seekonk schools’ plan is not yet available, but they do have a coronavirus page that is expected to be updated.

Somerset: Somerset Public Schools do have their plan available yet, but do have a webpage with the most recent school communication on coronavirus.

Swansea: Swansea Public School plans are expected to be shared once they are developed, according to a letter from Superintendent John Robidoux. Find more information on their website.

Taunton: In Taunton Public Schools each staff member and student will receive individual 2 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer. Read their full draft plan or view their PowerPoint presentation.

Westport: Westport Community Schools have said further surveys will be sent out to gauge parent/guardian opinions, on top of the initial survey sent in June. They’ve formed a reentry committee of almost 60 people, including students, parents, school committee members, educators and administrators. See their website for more information.

