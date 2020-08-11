Raimondo may announce school year delay Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to discuss a possible delay to the start of the school year in Rhode Island at her weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, according to her office.

Press Secretary Audrey Lucas said Tuesday the governor was getting feedback from K-12 school leaders that they needed more time to plan for reopening.

“Governor Raimondo’s top priority is ensuring that every school has the time it needs to fully implement critical safety measures for staff and students,” Lucas said. “As we approach the start of the school year, we have heard from school leaders that they would benefit from a couple more weeks to operationalize their plans for in-person learning.”

The school year was originally slated to start Aug. 31, after a statewide public school calendar was established earlier this year.

Raimondo first said she was “pretty likely” to delay the school year on Tuesday in an interview with WJAR.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green also said the school year might be delayed in an interview with WPRI 12 earlier this month.

On an episode of Pulse of Providence released last week, Infante-Green described the logistics of planning for the school year as a “nightmare,” as districts work to offer virtual options and assign classrooms and bus routes based on social distancing guidelines.

“We have plans, but plans are going to have to shift,” Infante-Green said. “I’ve said from the very beginning that very are going to have to be flexible.”

A final announcement on whether it’s safe for districts to reopen in person is expected around Aug. 17, which would leave just a short time to make final plans and arrangements for an Aug. 31 start date.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook