Raimondo, Fauci to discuss reopening schools in virtual forum at 3 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many questions are circulating as to how to reopen schools as it gets closer to the start of the school year.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced she will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, in a virtual forum at 3 p.m. Thursday that will be live-streamed on her Facebook page.

According to Raimondo, the conversation will focus on the health impacts on in-person learning, and precautions schools should be taking to keep students and staff as safe as possible.

“I’ve been inspired by Dr. Fauci’s leadership, and I’m looking forward to a thoughtful discussion,” Raimondo wrote on Twitter.

This comes just a couple days after Raimondo announced that the start of the school year will be delayed.

“We’re not going to open schools until they’re safe,” Raimondo said in her Wednesday briefing.

State officials confirmed Rhode Island public school students’ first day of classes will be Sept. 14, rather than Aug. 31 as originally planned, with teachers reporting on Sept. 9.

Raimondo also said the decision on how students will return to school has been pushed back to Aug. 31. This will allow her to continue to monitor data closer to the first day of school while giving school leaders more time to prepare.