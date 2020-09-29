Q&A: RI Education Commissioner on school calendar, standardized testing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In a sit-down interview with 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian, Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green provides an update on how the school year is going and discusses whether all schools will transition to in-person learning by Oct. 13.

Here are some other topics addressed by Infante-Green:

Has the state seen COVID-19 transmission inside schools?

Will Providence and Central Falls continue with their hybrid learning model next month?

Will Narragansett dial back in-person learning after hitting the state’s case threshold?

Are parents flip-flopping between in-person and distance learning?

Will standardized testing happen this year?

Will there be any changes made to the school calendar this year?

Watch the full interview with Infante-Green below: