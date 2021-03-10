CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Q&A: Infante-Green on teacher vaccinations, RICAS testing

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the state’s decision to prioritize teachers and staff is another layer of mitigation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

In an interview with 12 News at 4 Anchor Kim Kalunian, Infante-Green said their mitigation steps have allowed for about 80% of schools in the state to be fully in-person learning. Statewide K-12 surveillance testing has identified test-positive rate of just 0.4%, according to the RIDE.

“The idea is we are going to keep moving forward as we put in more mitigation and hopefully if the CDC changes their guidelines then we move in the direction of having all kids in schools,” she said.

Watch the full interview with Education Commissioner Infante-Green in the video above.

As educators become eligible to receive the COVID-19 this week, she said teachers are excited.

“This is just one more layer of mitigation to put in place,” she said. “We have very little push back or anyone not wanting the vaccine at this point.”

Infante-Green also said the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) exams will happen on time this year. The RICAS were cancelled in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Providence

