Q&A: Infante-Green on substitute shortage, number of COVID cases in schools

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In her weekly appearance on 12 News Now at 4, Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green discusses the top issues surrounding schools.
In this week’s interview she discusses:
- Coronavirus cases at North Providence High School
- A shortage of substitute teachers in RI
- The number of COVID cases in the K-12 system
- How many districts have applied for the $50 million in federal funding
- If updated CDC guidelines will change in-school protocol
Infante-Green joins 12 News every Tuesday on 12 News Now at 4.