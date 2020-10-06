CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Q&A: Infante-Green on substitute shortage, number of COVID cases in schools

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In her weekly appearance on 12 News Now at 4, Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green discusses the top issues surrounding schools.

In this week’s interview she discusses:

  • Coronavirus cases at North Providence High School
  • A shortage of substitute teachers in RI
  • The number of COVID cases in the K-12 system
  • How many districts have applied for the $50 million in federal funding
  • If updated CDC guidelines will change in-school protocol

Infante-Green joins 12 News every Tuesday on 12 News Now at 4. Watch the full interview in the video above.

Providence

