Providence Teachers Union sues to close middle school due to COVID concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Teachers Union says it has filed suit to temporarily close Nathanael Greene Middle School following staffing shortages caused by a large number of COVID-related quarantines.

The lawsuit calls for a temporary stop to in-person learning until such time as health and safety guidance can be followed including “proper distancing between students and proper contact tracing to assure there is not widespread contamination of COVID-19 amongst the students and faculty/staff.”

While the school has had a handful of known cases of the virus, dozens of staff members have been quarantined as close contacts in recent days, leading to staffing shortages that the union says pose a dangerous breach of the “stable pod” concept, with a patchwork of subs, central officer staffers and other teachers covering classrooms.

In some cases one teacher has supervised two classes at once due to teachers being quarantined at home.

Last Thursday there were 31 staff members absent at the school, with 23 in quarantine mandated by the R.I. Department of Health. But the union says multiple teachers have also called out sick while awaiting COVID results or awaiting formal contact tracing, which would leave them off the official quarantine list.

On Friday the number of absent staff went up to 35, according to the district, but only 17 that day were on the official quarantine list.

The lawsuit claims there is a “clear breakdown of contact tracing” at the middle school, claiming “there have been specific employees and substitute teachers that have been sent home to quarantine some 10 days after exposure to a COVID-19 positive student or staff.”

The suit, filed Friday, names the Providence School Board and its members, Superintendent Harrison Peters and R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green as defendants. Infante-Green took state control of the Providence schools almost exactly one year ago.

The union is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order (TRO) banning the school from being open. A hearing has not yet been scheduled. An attorney for the school district filed an objection to the TRO, which did not yet address the union’s claims.

Spokespeople for Peters and Infante-Green did not immediately respond to the union’s claims, but last week insisted that they were able to keep Greene open safely.

“For additional coverage, we call on substitutes and, at times, we have network staff from central office assist,” spokesperson Laura Hart said last week. “When necessary, we limit the student rotation among classrooms and leverage technology to deliver lessons from different subject experts.”

The latter part of her statement appears to reference teachers who are doing distance learning from inside one classroom while some of their students may be somewhere else in the school. Middle schoolers normally rotate classes, which already provided a challenge to stable groupings before the large staff shortage at Greene.

“At present, these accommodations have made it possible for the district to continue to hold in-person classes at Greene, despite the high staff absenteeism,” Hart added.

The district has not named any specific metric or threshold of absenteeism that would cause a school to go fully remote.

Union President Maribeth Calabro — one of the quarantined Greene teachers — sent a letter to Peters and Infante-Green last week asking them to temporarily close the school building, noting that similar issues are popping up at other schools. The letter said legal action would be taken if the two did not do so, calling the situation an “emergency.”

The union has questioned why some districts, private schools and charters have temporarily moved a school to full remote learning due to COVID quarantines and the resulting staffing issues, but Providence has not. (The only in-district charter school, Times2 Academy, did revert to remote learning recently but the decision was made by charter leadership and not Peters.)

“It’s unfortunate that we had to file a lawsuit to get state and school leaders to do what’s right and safe for our students and school staff,” Calabro said in a news release. “In the state’s obsessive push to have in-school learning, it has refused to put in place the necessary COVID-19 precautions that would give our community confidence in having students learn inside schools.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo has said she does not agree with moving schools to remote learning due to COVID cases, citing the fact that the virus is circulating outside of school among remote learners.

Raimondo did acknowledge the contact-tracing delay last week, asking Rhode Islanders with customer service experience to apply to become contact tracers for the next six months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.